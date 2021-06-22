Ball Park Music, Ruby Fields lead Stonefest 2021 lineup

Ball Park Music, Ruby Fields, Bugs and Haiku Hands lead the lineup for Canberra festival Stonefest’s return this year.

This year’s event, taking place at the University of Canberra on October 16, will be its first iteration in two years, after coronavirus meant it was unable to go ahead in 2020.

The festival’s 2019 edition marked its first in a decade, and boasted a lineup that included Mallrat, Skegss, Thelma Plum, Genesis Owusu, Sampa the Great and more.

Advertisement

Citizen Kay, Sesame Girl and ARCHIE round out the bill for this year’s edition. Tickets are on sale from this Thursday June 24.

Ball Park Music released their latest album back in October of last year. The self-titled record was previewed with singles ‘Spark Up!’, ‘Day & Age’ and ‘Cherub’, the latter slotting in at #4 on this year’s Hottest 100.

Earlier this month, BPM were announced as part of the lineup for Gold Coast festival Springtime, alongside the likes of Ruel, Hermitude and Sycco.

They also recently shared a cover of Holy Holy‘s ‘Sentimental and Monday’ after it was announced both bands would co-headline a show for Sydney’s Winter in the Domain concert series next moth.

Advertisement

Fields, meanwhile, shared nostalgic latest single ‘R.E.G.O’ in April, embarking on a national tour the same month.