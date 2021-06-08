Ball Park Music, Ruel and more to play free Gold Coast festival, Springtime

Ball Park Music, Ruel and a smorgasbord of other Australian acts have all been enlisted to play the debut run of free Gold Coast festival, Springtime.

Set across multiple stages throughout the Surfers Paradise precinct, Springtime festival will take place across three days, from September 3-5.

Other acts on the bill include Hermitude, MAY-A, Sycco, JK-47, Ninajirachi, Sneaky Sound System, Budjerah, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and more.

Springtime has confirmed to NME that every act appearing on today’s lineup announcement will be playing the festival’s free, outdoor stages.

The Saturday night of the event (September 4) will also play host to the 2021 Gold Coast Music Awards ceremony. Nominations are still open and available to be made by via the GCMAs official website until Sunday June 20.

Per the event’s official website, Springtime has been made possible with help from the Australian government’s Recovery for Regional Tourism program, an initiative of the $1billion COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund. The festival was able to receive this funding through Destination Gold Coast.

The week of Springtime is set to be a huge one for Queensland’s music scene, with the annual BIGSOUND taking place in Brisbane on September 7.

Head to Springtime’s official website for more information.