Ball Park Music share music video for new song ‘Day & Age’

Ball Park Music have shared the music video for an as-yet-unreleased song.

The song is titled ‘Day & Age’, and its music video dropped today (June 5), directed by Nick Maguire. Ball Park Music shared a teaser trailer on their social media on June 1, announcing ‘Day & Age’ would receive its premiere on triple j’s Good Nights with Bridget Hustwaite last night (June 4).

Watch the music video for ‘Day & Age below:

Advertisement

‘Day & Age’, which has not yet been released as a single, will most likely feature on the band’s upcoming self-titled album alongside previously released single ‘Spark Up!’. While they have not yet confirmed the release date of ‘Ball Park Music’, the album is expected to hit shelves later this year.

‘Ball Park Music’ was originally set to be titled ‘Mostly Sunny’. But the band announced the album’s title change in April, with Cromack explaining that the original title felt “too optimistic”.

Lead singer Sam Cromack spoke to NME Australia about the name change earlier this year.

“This album feels different, we know it in our heart… We realised there was this overarching narrative to it and we just wanted to change it,” he said.

Advertisement

“It just feels like the most Ball Park record we’ve ever made,” Cromack continued.

“We’ve already got our own natural style which always ends up being poppier than we realise… so fuck it, let’s just do whatever we want.”