Ball Park Music share tender new single ‘Cherub’

Ball Park Music have shared ‘Cherub’, the third single from their forthcoming self-titled album.

The track returns to the acoustic introspection heard on ‘Good Mood’ and ‘Every Night The Same Dream’. It arrives with a summery video shot by guitarist Dean Hanson, capturing butterfly migration in his backyard during lockdown. Watch it below.

In a note alongside its release, frontman Sam Cromack said ‘Cherub’ had a slow genesis.

“The main tune had been kicking around for years and it was Dean who implored me to develop it into a song. A chorus came together pretty quickly. It was pure escapism; it felt easy to imagine a character who runs away and rips a phone number from a flyer to start a new life,” Cromack wrote.

“The song was building with a very optimistic tone, but it didn’t feel quite right. It felt off-balance, too starry-eyed. The platypus was waiting for the Queen. I sat by the water for a long time with no verses.”

Cromack continued, describing the moment of epiphany arriving as he sat in a rocking chair with his daughter.

“I often find myself slipping into this strange, ruminative zone. Forwards, backwards, forwards, backwards. On this particular occasion, I was in luck. While we both moved in silence, unsure of who was putting who to sleep, the words suddenly strung themselves together in my head.

“I left her room, tip-toeing across the finish line with a song called Cherub; a song that looks curiously inward until, finally, it implodes, collapsing violently in on itself and leaving shimmering debris as far as the eye can see.”

‘Cherub’ follows the release of ‘Spark Up’ and ‘Day and Age’ earlier this year. Ball Park Music’s eponymous album is due out October 23.

The album was originally going to be called ‘Mostly Sunny’, but as frontman Sam Cromack explained during an interview with NME, the title was too optimistic in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“This album feels different, we know it in our heart… We realised there was this overarching narrative to it and we just wanted to change it,” he said.

Last week, the band performed a live version of ‘Day & Age’, as part of the latest episode of music TV show The Sound.