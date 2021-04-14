Ball Park Music, Sycco announced to perform at the 2021 Queensland Music Awards

The Queensland Music Awards has announced Ball Park Music, Sycco, No Money Enterprise, Beddy Rays and MZAZA will perform at its 2021 ceremony.

The now sold-out event is set to go down on Wednesday May 5 at Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley Music Hall.

The QMAs also revealed its nominees for Album of The Year today. Performers Ball Park Music are up for the gong with their self-titled fourth record, while Miiesha‘s ‘Nyaaringu’, ‘Like Nirvana’ by Cub Sport and Washington‘s ‘Batflowers’ will also compete for the award.

The new nod makes Miiesha the most nominated artist at the QMAs, with appearances in four categories including Indigenous, Soul/Funk/R’N’B and “Remote”.

Most of the other nominations were unveiled last week. Jaguar Jonze, Ball Park Music and Hope D are up for a win in the Rock category; Eves Karydas, Sycco, Mallrat and The Jungle Giants are vying for the Pop award; Jesswar, performers No Money Enterprise and LEMAIRE will duke it out for the Hip-Hop gong. Read a full list of the nominations here.

Last year, which snuck in early March before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Thelma Plum took home Album of The Year for ‘Better In Blak’.