Ball Park Music tease February 2021 tour dates

It looks like Ball Park Music have slyly revealed Australian tour dates for February 2021 in an Instagram post today (June 5), coinciding with the release of new single ‘Day & Age’.

In the post, the band’s Sam Cromack shared a note regarding the new song and its genesis.

To the left of the note is a calendar app screenshot which lists a series of dates and locations. Beginning on February 6 2021, the dates correspond to six consecutive Saturdays in February and March of next year.

While all the venues aren’t clear, it looks like the band are set to perform in Torquay, Kingscliff, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Newcastle.

‘Day & Age’ is the second song the indie rock group have shared from their forthcoming, self-titled album. They released lead single ‘Spark Up’ back in March, when the album was tentatively titled ‘Mostly Sunny’. The band changed the title in April, with Cromack explaining that the original felt “too optimistic”.

In an interview with NME Australia back in April, Cromack discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the band, who, as with many other professional artists, rely on touring income to stay afloat.

“We relied almost exclusively on live income to do this at a professional level and now that has been wiped out for basically a year. That’s life, these things happen. But in real terms, we couldn’t sustain this long term, or it would look very different,” he explained.

“We can’t survive without shows. We certainly can’t survive with livestreams.”