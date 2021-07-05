Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy announced for Caloundra Music Festival

Caloundra Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its October event, featuring Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy and more acts.
Taking place across 1-3 October in Caloundra, located in the Sunshine Coast region, the festival is returning in 2021 after being forced to cancel last year. Jaguar Jonze, Waax, Teenage Joans and a supergroup comprising Adalita, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson and You Am I’s Tim Rogers will also be performing.
Tickets are on sale now, with organisers planning for a reduced capacity event due to ongoing restrictions caused by the pandemic.
“You’ve been very very patient so we’re pretty pumped to officially announce we’ll be bringing you an epic long weekend of live music to Kings Beach over the October long weekend,” organisers wrote on social media in June.
“With a limited capacity due to COVID it’s now more important than ever that you snap up those first release tickets as soon as they go on sale.”
The 2021 Caloundra Music Festival lineup is:
Andrea Kirwin and the Yama-Nui Social Club
Baker Boy
Ball Park Music
Ben Lee
Bootleg Rascal
Chris Ah Gee
DÈ Saint
Electrik Lemonade
Flaskas
Fools
Fulton Street
Geniie Boy
Gyroscope
Heavy Wax
Horns of Leroy feat. Thando
Hot Potato Band
Jaguar Jonze
JaZZella
Karlou
Katchafire
Kiore
Kurilpa Reach
Lachy Doley and The Horns of Conviction
Liyah Knight
Pacific Avenue
Rambal
Raw Ordio
Sari Abbott
Skunkhour
Sneaky Sound System
Sugarbag Blonde
T H U M P
Teenage Joans
The Bad Dad Orchestra
The Badloves
The Fins
The Steele Syndicate
The Stones Sticky Fingers
The Superjesus
The Whitlams
Thelma Plum
Waax