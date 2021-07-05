Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy announced for Caloundra Music Festival

Caloundra Music Festival has unveiled the lineup for its October event, featuring Ball Park Music, Thelma Plum, Baker Boy and more acts.

Taking place across 1-3 October in Caloundra, located in the Sunshine Coast region, the festival is returning in 2021 after being forced to cancel last year. Jaguar Jonze, Waax, Teenage Joans and a supergroup comprising Adalita, Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson and You Am I’s Tim Rogers will also be performing.

Tickets are on sale now, with organisers planning for a reduced capacity event due to ongoing restrictions caused by the pandemic.

“You’ve been very very patient so we’re pretty pumped to officially announce we’ll be bringing you an epic long weekend of live music to Kings Beach over the October long weekend,” organisers wrote on social media in June.

“With a limited capacity due to COVID it’s now more important than ever that you snap up those first release tickets as soon as they go on sale.”

The 2021 Caloundra Music Festival lineup is:

Andrea Kirwin and the Yama-Nui Social Club

Baker Boy

Ball Park Music

Ben Lee

Bootleg Rascal

Chris Ah Gee

DÈ Saint

Electrik Lemonade

Flaskas

Fools

Fulton Street

Geniie Boy

Gyroscope

Heavy Wax

Horns of Leroy feat. Thando

Hot Potato Band

Jaguar Jonze

JaZZella

Karlou

Katchafire

Kiore

Kurilpa Reach

Lachy Doley and The Horns of Conviction

Liyah Knight

Pacific Avenue

Rambal

Raw Ordio

Sari Abbott

Skunkhour

Sneaky Sound System

Sugarbag Blonde

T H U M P

Teenage Joans

The Bad Dad Orchestra

The Badloves

The Fins

The Steele Syndicate

The Stones Sticky Fingers

The Superjesus

The Whitlams

Thelma Plum

Waax