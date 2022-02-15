Ball Park Music announce new album ‘Weirder & Weirder’, hint at tour dates

Ball Park Music have announced their seventh studio album, ‘Weirder & Weirder’, will arrive in June.

The Brisbane indie-pop band shared the news on social media yesterday (February 14), alongside its cover art and a screenshot of a typed letter confirming the follow-up to their self-titled 2020 album will be released on June 3, 2022.

“For more than a year we danced and dodged, fought and flirted with this music,” the note read.

“Sometimes we had focused, frenzied periods of intense work; recordings popped up like daisies every which way you looked. Other times we thawed; the soft, slow heartbeat of the process swinging us far and wide with self-doubt.”

Hidden behind the note are details of a prospective tour, with partially-visible dates and cities listed. Take a look at the cover art and the full letter below:

The announcement comes a few months after the band released latest single ‘Sunscreen’, which arrived in October of last year and ended up placing at number 21 in this year’s triple j Hottest 100.

At the time of its release, Cromack described ‘Sunscreen’ as a “patchwork” of various songwriting sessions. “From nowhere, and for no particular reason, you suddenly assemble a song from all these unrelated sketches that you haven’t been able to finish,” he explained.

“Songs like this always make me nervous because I get lured into thinking that perhaps they’re inauthentic; that there’s no theme or through-line. But songs like this are cool, they work in a mysterious way. Their fragmented lines come from all over your mind to congregate and share some special message that’s been dying to get out.”