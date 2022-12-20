Bam Margera joins Amon Amarth on stage following hospital release

Bam Margera appears to be showing signs of recovery after his recent hospitalisation for pneumonia, after being spotted on stage at an Amon Amarth concert over the weekend.

The 43-year-old musician and Jackass star was spotted smiling and filming the event at SOMA in San Diego, as part of Amon Amarth’s headlining tour in support of their latest album ‘The Great Heathen Army’.

Only last week (December 12), Margera confirmed that he’d been released from hospital after suffering a case of pneumonia.

The star was said to have a “very serious case” of the condition last week, leading to him being hospitalised in San Diego. He also tested positive for COVID while in the hospital.

Watch the clip of Margera enjoying himself at the Amon Amarth show below.

Margera completed a 12-month treatment plan for alcohol and drug abuse earlier this year. He was previously taken to rehab by police in September 2021 after an incident at a casino in Tampa Bay, Florida.

In April of this year he settled a lawsuit and asked for a case to be dismissed, after suing Jackass Forever‘s producers following his dismissal from the film over a positive drug test. In the original suit he claimed that the firing was a violation of his civil rights and alleged that it broke the terms of his contract.

In October Jackass‘s Johnny Knoxville expressed his wish that his former co-star Margera would “get well”.

“It boils down to: I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well,” he told Variety.