BamBam on GOT7’s future: “We don’t want to be forgotten”

GOT7 member BamBam has opened up about the future of the K-pop boyband and what fans can expect in the coming years.

In a recent interview with South Korean news outlet Sports Seoul (per SBS Star), BamBam spoke about his feelings around GOT7’s recent 10th anniversary as a group and what fans can expect from their future.

“Time has passed quickly. Looking back, we’ve accomplished a lot. It really feels like I’ve worked hard,” the singer said of their anniversary, adding that their 10th anniversary feels “even more precious” because the members of GOT7 have largely focused on individual activities in the past three years.

At the same time, the Thai-born K-pop singer is hinting at a possible group reunion in the future, saying that “we don’t want to be forgotten”. He added that a full group comeback is something they are “consistently discussing with each other”.

“We’ve prepared certain things as well. But first, we’ll all have to wait for the discharge of the members from the military,” BamBam continued. GOT7 members Jay B and Jinyoung are currently serving their mandatory military service, with Youngjae and Yugyeom yet to enlist.

The remaining three members of the K-pop boyband – Jackson Wang, Mark Tuan and BamBam himself – do not need to enlist as they are not South Korean citizens.

In related news, BamBam recently cancelled the US leg of their ongoing ‘Area 52’ solo world tour due to “the worsening [condition of his] ankle injury”. The six-date US leg had been scheduled to take place between February 10 and 24.

Meanwhile, the singer was also previously announced as one of three hosts for the upcoming unscripted Netflix series Super Rich in Korea. He will be joined by OH MY GIRL singer Mimi and South Korean comedian Cho Sae-ho.