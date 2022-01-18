Watch BamBam’s whimsical music video for new single ‘Slow Mo’

GOT7‘s BamBam has released a whimsical music video for his latest single, ‘Slow Mo’.

In the colourful clip, Bambam travels through a series of brightly colored, whimsical settings. These include an ’80s inspired living room, the inside of a slow-spinning washing machine in an old-school a laundromat and a fantastical, lush garden.

“Now we in slow motion / Have a new dream (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh) / No, not yet, just beginning / Until I know (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh),” BamBam croons on the track’s chorus.

‘Slow Mo’ is the title track of BamBam’s sophomore solo mini-album, simply titled ‘B’. Notably, the track was co-written by BamBam and American singer Pink Sweat$, a collaboration that the pair first hinted at late last year.

Aside from ‘Slow Mo’, the six-track mini-album also includes ‘Who Are You’, a collaboration with Red Velvet‘s Seulgi. BamBam also co-wrote all six tracks on the record, alongside artists like collapsedone and Jimmy Brown.

‘B’ serves as the follow-up to his debut solo mini-album ‘riBBon’, which was released in June 2021. That record marked his first release under new label Abyss Company, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment last January.

During a press conference for ‘riBBon’, BamBam had shared his worries while preparing to debut as a soloist. “Since this is the first time I’ve gone solo in Korea, I wanted to show that ‘this is BamBam’,” he said. “Rather than worry about the concept, I had bigger worries about my skills.”