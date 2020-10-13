Tame Impala’s Dominic Simper shares new bambi video for ‘élan vital’

Tame Impala touring member Dominic Simper – aka bambi – has shared an accompanying video for single ‘élan vital’. The song is taken from Simper’s debut solo EP under the bambi moniker, ‘unfolding’, which he released earlier this year.

The gorgeously surreal, Kristofski-directed visual accompaniment was captured on film in New Zealand and Los Angeles, and is an homage to a ’50s Shirley Clarke short titled A Moment in Love. Watch it below:

“What struck me the most was the way the energy and movement of the dancers blended with the natural environment – in some ways perfectly encapsulating the concept behind the track,” Simper explained.

“Kristofski, whose work I’ve adored for years, was an obvious choice in terms of putting it together.”

In a statement, Kristofski – who has directed music videos for the likes of Pond, San Cisco and Simper’s bandmate Jay Watson (whose solo project is GUM) – discussed how the collaboration came about.

“Dom sent me an old art piece of a couple dancing that had looked like it was from the seventies which was my first reference,” he explained.

“I used the 1970 horror film Valerie and Her Week of Wonders as a solid style and aesthetic reference whilst putting this together. I love the overlays and mixed zoom on top of zoom.”

The six-track ‘unfolding’ arrived back in August, described as an ode to Simper’s love of Japanese new age music and ’60s and ’70s European film soundtracks.

It was recorded while Simper was living in the Netherlands, and mixed by Pond’s James Ireland back in Fremantle.