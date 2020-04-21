Bananagun announce debut album, ‘The True Story of Bananagun’

Bananagun have announced their debut album, ‘The True Story of Bananagun’, will be released in June of this year. They’ve also shared the first single, the Fela Kuti-inspired ‘People Talk Too Much’ – listen to it below:

Bananagun wrote and recorded their debut album as a five-piece for the first time, after beginning as the solo recording project of multi-instrumentalist Nick Van Bakel. Van Bakel is now joined by his cousin Jimi Gregg on drums and longtime friends Jack Crook on guitar, Charlotte Tobin on djembe/percussion and Josh Dans on bass. The additional four members had previously formed the lineup of the live band.

Van Bakel said the band wanted ‘People Talk Too Much’ “to be vibrant, colourful and have depth like the jungle. Like an ode to nature”, fusing Brazillian tropicalia with West African rhythms.

Bananagun’s new lineup recorded ‘The True Story of Bananagun’ at producer John Lee’s Phaedra Studios in Melbourne, a favourite spot of fellow local indie artists like Laura Jean, Martin Frawley and Pikelet. Notably, the album cover is taken by longtime King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard photographer SUBLATION – real name Jamie Wdziekonski.

The band had a European tour in the works for May, but the coronavirus pandemic forced its postponement until September. Last week, Van Bakel live-streamed a solo Bananagun performance at Button Pusher studios, in which ‘People Talk Too Much’ received its live debut. He played five other unreleased songs that are not currently set to appear on ‘The True Story of Bananagun’. Watch it below:

‘The True Story of Bananagun’ will come out on June 26, via Full Time Hobby – a full tracklist is below.

‘The True Story of Bananagun’ – Bananagun:

1. Bang Go The Bongos

2. The Master

3. People Talk Too Much

4. Freak Machine

5. Bird Up!

6. Out of Reach

7. She Now

8. Perfect Stranger

9. Mushroom Bomb

10. Modern Day Problems

11. Taking the Present for Granted