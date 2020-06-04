Bananagun share new single ‘The Master’ with kaleidoscopic video

Bananagun have shared the latest single from their forthcoming debut album with ‘The Master’, a throwback to ’60s psychedelia.

The Melbourne quintet have also shared a music video fit with rose-tinted fish eye lens, kaleidoscopic vision and ballroom masks. Watch it below:

It’s the second single released from the band’s forthcoming debut album, ‘The True Story of Bananagun’, following the Fela Kuti-inspired ‘People Talk Too Much’ in April. NME included the former track on its New Bangers playlist earlier this month.

The album marks Bananagun’s transition to a full band, after beginning as the solo recording project of multi-instrumentalist Nick Van Bakel. Van Bakel is now joined by his cousin Jimi Gregg on drums and longtime friends Jack Crook on guitar, Charlotte Tobin on djembe/percussion and Josh Dans on bass. The additional four members had previously formed the lineup of the live band.

Bananagun’s new lineup recorded ‘The True Story of Bananagun’ at producer John Lee’s Phaedra Studios in Melbourne, a favourite spot of fellow local indie artists like Laura Jean, Martin Frawley and Pikelet. Notably, the album cover is taken by longtime King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard photographer SUBLATION – real name Jamie Wdziekonski.

‘The True Story of Bananagun’ will arrive June 26, via Full Time Hobby.