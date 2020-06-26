Bananagun to livestream studio performance to launch their debut album tonight

Melbourne psych-pop quintet Bananagun will launch their debut album, ‘The True Story of Bananagun’, in a live-streamed studio performance tonight (June 26).

The performance is part of the online Button Pusher series, which features live studio videos recorded by Zak Olsen, aka Traffik Island.

Bananagun performed for the series in April during the height of coronavirus gathering restrictions in their home state of Victoria, meaning only frontman Nick Van Bakel was able to participate. This time, the core five-piece with additional players will perform.

The livestream kicks off tonight at 7:30pm AEST below, though it will also be available after the performance on Button Pusher’s Youtube channel.

‘The True Story of Bananagun’ was released today (June 26), featuring the singles ‘Out of Reach’, ‘People Talk Too Much’ and ‘The Master’. In a four-star review, NME said the record “[has] an impulsive exoticism, merging vibrant psychedelia with Fela Kuti-inspired afrobeat”.

Bananagun wrote and recorded their debut album as a five-piece for the first time, after beginning as the solo recording project of Van Bakel. Van Bakel is now joined by his cousin Jimi Gregg on drums and longtime friends Jack Crook on guitar, Charlotte Tobin on djembe/percussion and Josh Dans on bass. The additional four members had previously formed the lineup of the live band.

Bananagun’s new lineup recorded ‘The True Story of Bananagun’ at producer John Lee’s Phaedra Studios in Melbourne, a favourite spot of fellow local indie artists like Laura Jean, Martin Frawley and Pikelet. Notably, the album cover is taken by longtime King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard photographer SUBLATION – real name Jamie Wdziekonski.