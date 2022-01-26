Bandcamp Fridays is returning from February

Bandcamp Fridays are set to make a return this February according to a new statement from the platform.

The initiative, which was launch in March 2020 as a way to support artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic, will return on the first Friday in February – and will continue until at least May 2022 on the first Friday of every month.

As with the previous initiatives, Bandcamp will waive its revenue share for all sales taken on the day, meaning all of the proceeds from sales will go directly to the artists.

Bandcamp Fridays return on February 4th. https://t.co/3tQF43Lnh1 — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) January 24, 2022

A statement from the platform read: “On the first Friday of the month since March of 2020, we’ve waived our revenue share to help support the many artists who have seen their livelihoods disrupted by the pandemic.

“Over the course of 17 days, fans paid artists and labels more than $70 million dollars [£52m], helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more.”

“If you’re among the nearly 800,000 fans who participated, thank you. It will likely be several months before live performance revenue returns in full. So we’re going to continue doing Bandcamp Fridays in 2022, on 4 February, 4 March, 1 April, and 6 May.”

Last year, CEO Ethan Diamond said that the 13 Bandcamp Fridays (up to August) had “paid artists and labels $56million (£40million), helping cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and much more.

Bandcamp said at the end of 2020 that their initiative helped raise over $40million (£28.7million) for artists and labels that year alone.