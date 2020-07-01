BandLab launches new publishing tool where artists get 100 per cent of revenue

BandLab has announced the launch of BandLab Albums, a new self-publishing tool that will allow musicians to release and sell unlimited singles, EPs and albums freely and on their own terms.

The new platform allows BandLab artists to have complete ownership of their creative output, as well as controlling their own pricing when it comes to monetising their work.

There are no cuts taken from artists, meaning that 100 per cent of revenues will go straight into artists’ pockets to allow the development of further work.

CEO of BandLab, Meng Ru Kuok, said: “Our users are at the heart of our product. Beyond the continued development of our next-generation solution for the music creation process, we’re incredibly committed to supporting our growing base of creators at each stage of their creative journey.

NEW FEATURE: Ready to drop an album to the world? BandLab Albums is a fast, easy and seamless way to share your latest hits with your fans, whether it’s an album, EP or single. https://t.co/sAIEj2sCbB pic.twitter.com/aSVsrPCAn0 — BandLab (@BandLab) June 30, 2020

“We want that journey to last a lifetime, and releasing Albums is an important step in allowing our artists and independent labels to create sustainable revenue streams for themselves whilst keeping them completely in control and ownership of their own content.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what artistic statements our users will make with Albums, and hope that the ability to earn from creating will empower more people to make music.”

Since launching in 2015, creators have flocked to BandLab’s cloud-based music production platform which integrates music-making, mastering and collaboration tools. With its latest release, it now also provides professional tools to help artists sell their music.

BandLab is available on desktop, iOS and Android app. As of May 2020, BandLab has over 20million registered users from over 180 countries. BandLab has experienced significant growth in 2020, with an average of 1million monthly downloads and 10million tracks saved on the platform each month.

[Editor’s note: BandLab is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns nme.com.]