BandLab NME Awards 2022 announce winners in Australia categories: Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI and more

Genesis Owusu, The Kid LAROI and Tkay Maidza have won big in the Australia categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 – find the full list of winners and nominees below.

Ahead of the Awards on March 2, sponsored by leading music creation platform BandLab, NME is tremendously pleased to unveil the winners of the Australia-exclusive categories who will go on to compete in the global equivalents.

They’re led by Canberra’s very own Genesis Owusu, who takes home Best Album By An Australian Artist for his debut ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. Gamilaroi sensation The Kid LAROI takes out Best Song By An Australian Artist for his globe-smashing Justin Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’.

Firebrands Amyl & The Sniffers have snagged Best Band From Australia, while the boundary-pushing Tkay Maidza picks up Best Solo Act From Australia. Last but not least, rising surf rockers King Stingray have taken the title for Best New Act From Australia.

Congratulations to all the winners – stay tuned to NME for more exciting news about the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton next month!

The winners for the Australia categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:

Best Album By An Australian Artist

Alice Skye, ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’

Amyl & The Sniffers, ‘Comfort To Me’

Baker Boy, ‘Gela’

Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ – WINNER

Ngaiire, ‘3’

Best Song By An Australian Artist

Gang Of Youths, ‘The Man Himself’

Miiesha, ‘Damaged’

King Stingray, ‘Get Me Out’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – WINNER

Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, ‘Kim’

Best Band From Australia

Amyl & The Sniffers – WINNER

The Goon Sax

Hiatus Kaiyote

King Stingray

Middle Kids

Best Solo Act From Australia

Baker Boy

Genesis Owusu

Jaguar Jonze

The Kid LAROI

Tkay Maidza – WINNER

Best New Act From Australia

Budjerah

King Stingray – WINNER

Ruby Fields

Sycco

Youngn Lipz

More info about the BandLab NME Awards 2022:

Our award categories are designed to celebrate the best in music, entertainment and pop culture today. To reflect NME’s global reach and to champion artists from all around the world, we have divided the categories into two broad bands: Global and Regional. Artists who are nationals of Southeast Asian countries, Australia and the UK will be nominated in categories under their respective regions (Asia, Australia and the UK), and artists from outside the aforementioned regions will be nominated in the Global categories. Artists who are nominated for the Regional categories may also appear additionally in the Global categories. The editors and the management of NME Networks reserve the right to amend any categories and/or nominees, or remove any nominees and/or categories in light of new developments.