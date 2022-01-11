BandLab NME Awards 2022 announce winners in all-new Asia categories: Subsonic Eye, Warren Hue and more

Subsonic Eye, Warren Hue, Pyra and more have emerged triumphant at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 as winners in the all-new Asia categories. See the full list of winners and nominees below.

Last month, NME unveiled a new slate of categories at the Awards, sponsored this year by leading music creation platform BandLab, to recognise the best of Southeast Asian talent. Now we couldn’t be more pleased to announce the winners – led by Singapore indie rockers Subsonic Eye, who’ve won Best Album By An Asian Artist with ‘Nature Of Things’, their third album.

Clinching Best Song By An Asian Artist is Indonesian rapper Warren Hue with the fizzing ‘Omomo Punk’, which was released last March and marked his solo debut with the label 88rising. Snagging the title of Best Band From Asia is Filipino nine-piece pop-rockers Ben&Ben, who had a stellar 2021 with their collab-heavy second album ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’.

Finally, Thai ‘dystopian pop’ artist Pyra has won Best Solo Act From Asia, followed by Singaporean pop singer-songwriter Shye, who takes home the Best New Act From Asia title. Congratulations to all the winners in the Asia categories, who will go on to compete in the BandLab NME Awards 2022’s equivalent global categories. Stay tuned to NME for more exciting news about the Awards, from performers to the rest of the nominations!

The winners for the Asia categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:

Best Album By An Asian Artist

BAP., ‘Momo’s Mysterious Skin’

Ben&Ben, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’

No Good, ‘Punk Gong’

Subsonic Eye, ‘Nature Of Things’ – WINNER

Zild, ‘Huminga’

Best Song By An Asian Artist

FORCEPARKBOIS, ‘Lotus’

Grrrl Gang, ‘Honey Baby’

Pyra, Ramengvrl & Yayoi Daimon, ‘Yellow Fever’

Warren Hue, ‘Omomo Punk’ – WINNER

Note: Yeule was withdrawn as a nominee at the artist’s request

Best Band From Asia

Ben&Ben – WINNER

Lomba Sihir

No Good

Senyawa

Subsonic Eye

Best Solo Act From Asia

Pamungkas

Pyra – WINNER

Reese Lansangan

Zild

Note: Yeule was withdrawn as a nominee at the artist’s request

Best New Act From Asia

Alec Orachi

Ena Mori

Shye – WINNER

The Filters

Warren Hue

More info about the BandLab NME Awards 2022:

Our award categories are designed to celebrate the best in music, entertainment and pop culture today. To reflect NME’s global reach and to champion artists from all around the world, we have divided the categories into two broad bands: Global and Regional. Artists who are nationals of Southeast Asian countries, Australia and the UK will be nominated in categories under their respective regions (Asia, Australia and the UK), and artists from outside the aforementioned regions will be nominated in the Global categories. Artists who are nominated for the Regional categories may also appear additionally in the Global categories. The editors and the management of NME Networks reserve the right to amend any categories and/or nominees, or remove any nominees and/or categories in light of new developments.