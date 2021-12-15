BandLab NME Awards 2022 announce brand-new Asian categories and nominees

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 have announced a new, exciting slate of Asia-only categories with nominees that include Ben&Ben, Pyra, Subsonic Eye, Yeule and more.

After a break this year due to the pandemic, the Awards will return in 2022, sponsored by leading social music creation platform BandLab. Rina Sawayama, Griff and Sam Fender will take the stage on March 2, 2022 at O2 Academy Brixton in London, where Halsey will also be honoured with the Innovation Award.

The NME Awards 2020 saw the introduction of Australia-specific categories – and now the BandLab NME Awards 2022 marks the debut of five categories that will recognise Southeast Asian excellence: Best Album, Best Song, Best Solo Act, Best Band and Best New Artist.

Competing for Best Asian Album are Indonesian rapper BAP. (‘Momo’s Mysterious Skin’), Philippines seven-piece Ben&Ben (‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’), Malaysian punk trio No Good (‘Punk Gong’), Singaporean indie rockers Subsonic Eye (‘Nature Of Things’) and Filipino singer-songwriter Zild Benitez (‘Huminga’).

Nominees for Best Asian Song are ‘Lotus’, the breakout single by Malaysian rap crew FORCEPARKBOIS; ‘Honey Baby’, the latest single by Indonesian indie trio Grrrl Gang; ‘Yellow Fever’ by Thai pop artist Pyra, featuring Indonesia’s Ramengvrl and Japan’s Yayoi Daimon; ‘Omomo Punk’ by Indonesian rapper Warren Hue; and ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’ by Singapore-born, London-based artist Yeule.

Ben&Ben, No Good and Subsonic Eye are also up for Best Asian Band, as are experimental duo Senyawa and indie pop-rockers Lomba Sihir, both hailing from Indonesia. Best Asian Solo Act nominees include Indonesian singer-songwriter Pamungkas, Pyra, Filipino singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan, Yeule and Zild Benitez.

And finally, nominated for Best New Asian Act are Thailand’s Alec Orachi, Filipino-Japanese pop artist Ena Mori, Singaporean pop artist Shye, Malaysian band The Filters and Indonesian rapper Warren Hue. Congratulations to all nominees in these inaugural Asian categories – find the full list at a glance below.

The winners of the BandLab NME Awards 2022’s Asian categories will be announced January 10. Stay tuned to NME for more exciting updates on the Awards – and if you’re in London in March, get your tickets and join us at the wildest night in music.

The nominees for the Asian categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:

Best Asian Album

BAP., ‘Momo’s Mysterious Skin’

Ben&Ben, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’

No Good, ‘Punk Gong’

Subsonic Eye, ‘Nature Of Things’

Zild, ‘Huminga’

Best Asian Song

FORCEPARKBOIS, ‘Lotus’

Grrrl Gang, ‘Honey Baby’

Pyra, Ramengvrl & Yayoi Daimon, ‘Yellow Fever’

Warren Hue, ‘Omomo Punk’

Yeule, ‘Don’t Be So Hard On Your Own Beauty’

Best Asian Band

Ben&Ben

Lomba Sihir

No Good

Senyawa

Subsonic Eye

Best Asian Solo Act

Pamungkas

Pyra

Reese Lansangan

Yeule

Zild

Best New Asian Act

Alec Orachi

Ena Mori

Shye

The Filters

Warren Hue