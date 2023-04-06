Bang Yongguk announces 2023 ‘The Colors’ US Tour

South Korean musician Bang Yongguk, a former member of K-pop boyband B.A.P, has announced his 2023 tour of the US.
Today (April 6), the rapper officially announced that he would be going on a tour of the US, which will consist of 10 shows across the nation over two months. His ‘The Colors’ tour will kick off at the end of May at The Forge in Joliet, Illinois.
Bang will then head up to Boston, Massachusetts for a show on June 3, before moving down the East Coast, with concerts in New York and North Carolina. He will then head down south, performing concerts in Georgia, Texas and Colorado, before wrapping things up in California.
Tickets for Bang Yongyuk’s 2023 ‘The Colors’ US tour are set to go on sale this Friday (April 7) via Ticketmaster.
The dates for Bang Yongguk’s 2023 ‘The Colors’ US tour are:
MAY
31 – Joliet, Illinois – The Forge
JUNE
03 – Boston, Massachusetts – Big Night Live
04 – New York, New York – Irving Plaza
06 – Charlotte, North Carolina – The Underground
08 – Atlanta, Georgia – Buckhead Theater
10 – Austin, Texas – Emo’s
11 – Dallas, Texas – The Echo Lounge and Music Hall
13 – Denver, Colorado – Marquis Theater
15 – Los Angeles, California – Echoplex
16 – Oakland, California – The New Parish
[📢Tour Announcement📢]
THE COLORS OF BANG YONG GUK THE US TOUR 2023 ✈️
What's up USA! 🇺🇸
Ready to make a colorful 2023 with the colors of @BAP_Bangyongguk?🎨#BANGYONGGUK #방용국 #BANGYONGGUKinUS #THECOLORS_USTOUR #THECOLORSOFBANG_US pic.twitter.com/Lxag3lhGed
— YY엔터테인먼트 (@YYentertain) April 5, 2023
The ex-B.A.P member has also confirmed Europe and Asia legs of his ‘The Colors’ tour, although details are scarce at the moment. According to a poster for the upcoming Europe and Asia legs, more information will be announced soon.
Guess which cities 👀#THECOLORSOFBANG_EU #THECOLORSOFBANG_ASIA #JULY2023 pic.twitter.com/tyQxa4nudD
— OfficialKEvents (@officialkevents) April 5, 2023
In other touring news, K-pop boyband P1Harmony has announced dates for the Canadian and Latin American legs of their ‘P1ustage H: P1ONEER’ tour, which will include shows in Toronto, Mexico City, São Paulo and more.
Meanwhile, girl group fromis_9 recently cancelled their appearance at the upcoming Las Vegas festival We Bridge, with their label Pledis Entertainment citing “internal schedule adjustments”.