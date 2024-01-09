Bang Yongguk announces 2024 Australia tour

South Korean musician Bang Yongguk, a former member of K-pop boyband B.A.P, has announced his 2024 Australia tour.

On January 8, Bang Yongyuk and YY Entertainment announced that the K-pop idol will be heading on a two-date tour of Australia in March 2024. The singer will perform shows in the cities of Melbourne and Sydney on the 15th and 17th, respectively.

Tickets for the two newly announced shows will go on sale this Thursday (January 11), with prices to be revealed at a later date. There will also be a VIP package available for the tour, featuring inclusions such as a signed poster, photo card, group photo, priority access and more.

The dates for Bang Yongguk’s 2024 Australia tour are:

MARCH 2024

15: Melbourne, Victoria, Trak

17: Sydney, New South Wales, Home the Venue

Bang Yongyuk’s new 2024 Australia tour comes roughly half a year after he wrapped up his 2023 ‘The Colors’ world tour, which featured shows in Asia, Europe and the US.

The tour was in support of his May 2023 mini-album, also titled ‘The Colors of Love’. In an interview with NME, Bang Yongyuk said that the record was very “fun” to create as he had “never released an album with songs that focused purely around love before”.

In other touring news, South Korean singer Soojin has announced her upcoming 2024 ‘Flowering’ Australia and New Zealand tour, featuring three shows in February in the cities of Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne.