Banks Arcade announce 2023 Australian tour with Belle Haven and liveconformdie

Banks Arcade have announced their first-ever national headline tour, hitting the road in February for a stint of seven shows.

The Auckland-native, Melbourne-based outfit will start the run on Friday February 3, playing the Sunshine Coast’s Eleven Dive Bar, before taking to the Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane the following night (February 4). After hitting stages in Sydney and Canberra the next weekend, they’ll play in Melbourne on Friday February 17, then head to Perth a week later (on Friday February 24). Finally, they tour will wrap up in Adelaide on Saturday February 25.

In a press release, frontman Joshua O’Donnell said of the trek: “We have spent all of last year touring non-stop and refining our live sound. We are so excited to go out on our first headline tour of Australia, playing our album in full and bringing our best show yet to the fans. The supports on this run are incredible and we are big fans of them so these shows are going to be insane. We look forward to seeing you at a show next year!”

Advertisement

Joining the band everywhere but Perth will be Melbourne metalcore mainstays Belle Haven, while Perth-native nu-metallers liveconformdie will open every show except the first two and last one. Tickets for all seven of the gigs are on sale now – find them here.

As mentioned by O’Donnell, the tour will see Banks Arcade perform their debut album, ‘Future Lovers’, in its entirety. The effort arrived back in July via UNFD, and was supported by the singles ‘Don’t Start’, ‘Smile’, ‘Be Someone’ and ‘Used’. Also released amid the campaign was ‘Chosen’, an official theme song for the Oceanic Nationals e-sports team.

Last month, too, O’Donnell linked up with Brisbane rapper East Capri for the single ‘Wake N Redux’.

Banks Arcade’s ‘Future Lovers’ Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 3 – Kabi Kabi and Jinibara land/Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar*

Saturday 4 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge*

Friday 10 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Floor

Saturday 11 – Ngunnawal-Ngambri/Canberra, Transit Bar

Friday 17 – Naarm/Melbourne, Stay Gold

Friday 24 – Boorloo/Perth, Lynott’s Lounge**

Saturday 25 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Enigma Bar*

* liveconformdie not appearing

** Belle Haven not appearing