Banoffee announces second studio album, ‘Teartracks’

Singer and producer Banoffee has announced the forthcoming release of her second album, ‘Teartracks’.

Due for release October 8, the album features collaborations with PC Music’s Planet 1999, fellow hyperpop artist Perto and Charli XCX touring band member Ceci G. It will also include Banoffee’s earlier single, ‘Tapioca Cheeks’.

In a statement, the artist – real name Martha Brown – said the new album is for “people who just want to stay indoors and aren’t really willing to try and be picked up yet”.

“I want people to cry in the car listening to this, driving at night, in the shower,” she said.

“I want someone to think ‘I want to feel sad, I’m gonna put on ‘Teartracks’.'”

Alongside the album announcement, Banoffee has shared a new single ‘Idiot’, which she said was “about needing to stay indoors and be self-indulgent”.

“It’s about indulging in brattiness,” she said.

“[W]ith the help of my amazing creative team, I think we made a version of that’s really fun.”

Watch the music video, directed by Phebe Schmidt, below:

‘Teartracks’ follows on from Banoffee’s previous album, 2020’s ‘Look At Us Now Dad’, which featured collaborations with Empress Of, Cupcakke, umru and the late SOPHIE. ‘Teartracks’ will be her first album to be released completely independently.

Banoffee’s ‘Teartracks’ tracklist:

1. ‘Tapioca Cheeks’

2. ‘Enough’

3. ‘illnevergettofuckany1’

4. ‘I Hate It’

5. ‘Idiot’

6. ‘Pill’

7. ‘Money’

8. ‘Something Great’

9. ‘Tear’