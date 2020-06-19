GAMING  

Banoffee, Baths, Lonelyspeck lead Isol-Aid #14 this weekend

The livestreaming festival returns with a mixture of local and international artists

By Alex Gallagher
Banoffee, Baths and Lonelyspeck
Banoffee, Baths, Lonelyspeck CREDIT: Press + Jane Kilcullen + Jonno Revanche

Online music festival Isol-Aid returns for its 14th consecutive edition this weekend, with a mix of local and international talent.

This weekend’s lineup was partly curated by agencies Good Manners and Winterman & Goldstein, who bring US electro pop artist Baths and Canadian noise rockers Holy Fuck.

Closer to home, the lineup includes the likes of Banoffee, Lonelyspeck, Youth Group, Lil’ Spacely, Green Buzzard, Palms and more. Vanessa, the youth arm of the Transport Accident Commission, has chosen a secret act, to be revealed when they play between Lil’ Spacely and Youth Group.

Isol-Aid #14 will kick off from 12:55pm AEST this Saturday, June 20.

As always, the event will be free to stream via artists’ Instagram accounts. Organisers have asked that if viewers are able, to donate via their website. All donations go directly to paying featured artists. Additionally, proceeds from merch sales go towards running costs, tech staff, digital marketing, programming and design team.

Isol-Aid has been running every weekend since its inaugural event back in March. Since then, Courtney Barnett, Missy Higgins, Frankie Cosmos, Camp Cope, Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly and many more have performed.

“It was born from a real sadness,” explained co-organiser Emily Ullman back in April, speaking to ABC Breakfast news.

“We just decided to use what technology and what we had at our means, so we decided social media and Instagram was the way to go…It was so beautifully received and so incredible for the artists as much as the audience, that we decided to keep going.”

