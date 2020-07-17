Banoffee shares ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ remix EP

Melbourne artist Banoffee shared her new remix EP, ‘Look At Us Now Dad Remixes’ today (July 17).

As the title suggests, The EP compiles remixes of songs from Banoffee’s debut album, ‘Look At Us Now Dad’. The singer and producer originally released the album back in November.

The EP features remixes of four tracks from the album: ‘This Is For Me,’ ‘Fuckwit,’ ‘Contagious’ and ‘Tennis Fan.’ Planet 1999, Nina Las Vegas, umru and DAGR created the song’s respective remixes.

Listen to the ‘Look At Us Now Dad Remixes’ EP below:

In a press statement, Banoffee explained how important the project was to her.

“[T]hey’re all versions of my work done by people who inspired the work in the first place,” she said.

“I’ve always felt really inhibited by the finality of albums, and how you have to choose what a song’s identity is and stick with it. These reworks give my songs their ‘sliding door’ moment.”

‘Look At Us Now Dad Remixes’ marks the second remix release from Banoffee. In 2016, she shared the ‘With Her Remixes’ EP. Roland Tings, Sh?m and Chad Valley all provided remixes of 2015 single ‘With Her.’ Later, in 2019, she shared a Bapari remix of her single ‘Muscle Memory.’