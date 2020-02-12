News Music News

Banoffee releases new single ‘Contagious’ and announces shows

Celebrate the release of 'Look At Us Now Dad' at shows in Sydney and Melbourne

David James Young
Banoffee Look At Us Now Dad Contagious
Credit: Press

Melbourne-raised and Los Angeles-based artist Banoffee has released ‘Contagious’, the last single before her debut studio album drops next week.

‘Contagious’ is the third single from ‘Look At Us Now Dad’, following last year’s ‘Tennis Fan’ (which features ‘Empress Of’) and last month’s ‘Count On You’.

The release has been accompanied by a new music video, which Banoffee co-directed with brothers Lewis and Callum Mitchell. Watch it below:

In a statement about the video, Banoffee – real name Martha Brown – explained that the themes of the clip were “loneliness and the feelings of ostracisation [sic] that arise when your issues seem too much for the world to handle”.

“We shot the video with homemade sets, an old wedding dress, my mother’s nightgown and my brother’s motorbike,” she continues. “The camaraderie that forms when you’re problem solving, and the late nights and laughable moments of complete ridiculousness combined together to create a piece of art we’re all really proud of.”

To celebrate the release of ‘Look At Us Now Dad’, Banoffee will play launch shows in both Sydney and Melbourne.

The Sydney show will take place on February 27 at the Red Rattler theatre in Marrickville, while the Melbourne show will happen on March 6 at the Melbourne Museum as a part of Melbourne Fashion Festival.

‘Look At Us Now Dad’ is set for release on February 21 via Dot Dash/Cascine.

Banoffee’s ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ album launch shows are:

Sydney, Red Rattler Theatre (February 27)
Melbourne, Melbourne Museum (March 6)

