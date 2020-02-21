Banoffee releases debut album, ‘Look At Us Now Dad’

Melbourne singer Banoffee has released her debut full-length album, ‘Look At Us Now Dad’.

The 14-track record, which was released today (February 21), includes the singles ‘Contagious’, ‘Count on You’ and ‘Tennis Fan’. It also features appearances from American singer Empress Of and rapper Cupcakke, as well as guest-production from SOPHIE.

In celebration of the record’s release, Banoffee will perform a show at Sydney’s Red Rattler next Thursday (February 27). The singer is also set to headline Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival’s Nocturnal Fashion event at Melbourne Museum on March 6. Find more details below.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ below:

“Each song [on the album] uses human experience to talk about more complex concepts of addiction, obsession, heartbreak and resurrection,” Banoffee said in a press release. “Not to dwell in sadness, but to join hands.”

Album cut ‘Ripe’, which features Cupcakke and guest production from SOPHIE, was first released back in 2017 without the rapper’s verse. Banoffee told Tone Deaf that collaboration was conducted over the internet and the pair have yet to meet.

“I made a list of my ideal collabs for that song and she was number one,” Banoffee said. “She’s never met me, she just listened to a couple of tracks and was like, ‘Dope I’m in’.”

‘Look At Us Now Dad’ is Banoffee’s first project since her 2015 EP, ‘Do I Make You Nervous?’. The album was written in the years following the Melbourne singer’s move to Los Angeles in 2017, according to a press statement.

Advertisement

Banoffee ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ tour dates:

Sydney, Red Rattler Theatre (February 27)

Melbourne, Melbourne Museum (March 6)