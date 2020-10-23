Banoffee shares ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ demos

Banoffee has shared a trove of demos and alternate cuts for songs that would go on to appear on debut album ‘Look At Us Now Dad’, which arrived earlier this year.

The mostly sparse demos demonstrate some of the earliest versions of what would later become lush, maximalist hyper-pop cuts.

Sketches of album tracks like ‘Permission’, ‘Tennis Fan’ and ‘Fuckwit’ are included, and while it’s fascinating to contrast these early versions with their completed ones, many stand up on their own – particularly the stunning, stripped-down piano rendition of ‘Contagious’.

Advertisement

“making songs can be slow, messy and unstructured,” wrote the songwriter – aka Martha Brown – on Instagram earlier today. “all my weird ideas are now out there for you to hear.”

Stream the demo collection below via SoundCloud.

‘Look At Us Now Dad’ arrived back in February of this year, featuring collaborations with the likes of Empress Of, CupcakKe and SOPHIE.

NME called the LP one of the best Australian albums of 2020 earlier this year, saying, “While the subversive and glittering pop influence of her friend Charli XCX does shine throughout, Banoffee’s debut album ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ is a work that’s truly her own.”

Advertisement

“Dealing with hereditary trauma, an acceptance of her own personal shortcomings and a determination to find herself once again, Banoffee expresses her inner turmoil with devastating frankness superimposed over sparkle-driven spot-lit electropop.”

In July, Brown followed up the album with a remix EP that saw Planet 1999, Nina Las Vegas, umru and DAGR give their spin on a handful of tracks.

Last month, Brown linked up with Sydney producer Perto for new track ‘I Miss You’.