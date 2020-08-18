Barack Obama has revealed his 2020 summer playlist

Barack Obama has shared his 2020 summer playlist, featuring songs from Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Princess Nokia, Moses Sumney and many more.

The former US President took to Twitter to reveal his songs of the season, including tracks from artists who will be performing at the upcoming Democratic Convention, such as Billie Eilish.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” he wrote. “I wanted to share some of my favourites for the summer.”

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

Advertisement

The tracks that made the cut this year include Leon Bridges and Khruangbin with ‘Texas Sun’ from their collaborative EP, Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’, Princess Nokia’s ‘Gemini’, Moses Sumney’s ‘Rank & File’ and ‘Cayendo’ by Frank Ocean.

There are some throwback songs too, such as ‘Could You Be Loved’ by Bob Marley and The Wailers, Stevie Wonder’s ‘Do I Do’, Billie Holiday’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ and ‘Nick Of Time’ by Bonnie Raitt.

Some of the artists from Obama’s 2019 summer playlist have also made their way into this one. There’s another Rihanna and Drake combination, this time in the form of ‘Work’, Maggie Rogers returns with ‘Love You For A Long Time’, Anderson .Paak with ‘Lockdown’ and Beyoncé twice; on ‘Savage Remix’ with Megan Thee Stallion and again on ‘Already’, featuring Major Lazor and Shatta Wale.

Obama and his wife Michelle inked an exclusive deal with Spotify last year in June, when it was announced they would produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground Productions.

Advertisement

A year later, in July 2020, Michelle released the first instalment of her podcast series The Michelle Obama Podcast, to the music and streaming platform. She also hopped on the playlist bandwagon, releasing her 2020 workout mix in January, plus a selection of tracks that inspired the first season of her podcast earlier this month.