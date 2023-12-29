Barack Obama names Beyoncé, Stormzy, Mitski and more among favourite songs of 2023

Barack Obama has published his annual favourite songs of the year list, with Beyoncé, Stormzy, Mitski and more making the cut in 2023.

Beyoncé’s ‘America Has a Problem’ remix featuring Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy’s ‘Toxic Trait‘ featuring Fredo and Mitski’s ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ all feature on the list, which also includes songs by Dave and Central Cee, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Burna Boy and 21 Savage, Blondshell and more.

“Here are some of my favorite songs from this year,” Obama wrote on Twitter/X today (December 29). “Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

The former president included more releases by Big Thief, Tems, Asake, Victoria Monét, 6LACK, Jon Batiste, Karol G and Shakira.

The full list of tracks on Barack Obama’s ‘Favorite Music Of 2023’ playlist is:

1. Karol G & Shakira – ‘TQG’

2. Zach Bryan [ft. Kacey Musgraves] – ‘I Remember Everything’

3. Dave & Central Cee – ‘Sprinter’

4. 6LACK – ‘Since I Have A Lover’

5. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Cobra’

6. Blondshell – ‘Joiner’

7. Alé Araya Feat. Joseph Chilliams – ‘Midnight Gospel’

8. Beyoncé [ft. Kendrick Lamar] – ‘America Has A Problem’

9. Tyla – ‘Water’

10. Allison Russell – ‘The Returner’

11. Davido [ft. Musa Keys] – ‘Unavailable’

12. Mitski – ‘My Love Is All Mine’

13. Burna Boy [ft. 21 Savage] – ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’

14. Big Thief – ‘Vampire Empire’

15. Indigo De Souza – ‘Younger & Dumber’

16. Stormzy [ft. Fredo] – ‘Toxic Trait’

17. John Summit & Hayla – ‘Where You Are’

18. Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma – ‘La Bebe (Remix)’

19. Victoria Monét – ‘On My Mama’

20. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – ‘Cast Iron Skillet’

21. Brent Faiyaz – ‘WY@’

22. Asake & Olamide – ‘Amapiano’

23. Teddy Swims – ‘Lose Control’

24. Rita Wilson & Keith Urban – ‘Crazy Love’

25. Gabe Lee – ‘Drink The River’

26. Lenny Kravitz – ‘Road To Freedom’

27. Jon Batiste – ‘It Never Went Away’

28. Tems – ‘Me & U’

Earlier this year, Obama confirmed that his end of year playlists are actually created by him. Shortly after, he shared his summer playlist, which included Boygenius, Janelle Monaé, Ice Spice, Bob Dylan, SZA and more.

Last year’s end of year list, meanwhile, featured Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, Ethel Cain, Rosalía and more.

This week also saw the former president share his favourite films of 2023.