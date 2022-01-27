Bare Bones announce east coast ‘House Of Static’ tour

Sydney punk outfit Bare Bones have announced a three-date run of headline shows along the Australian east coast, preemptively set to launch their forthcoming single ‘House Of Static’.

The run will kick off on Friday April 1 with a show at Mo’s Desert Clubhouse on the Gold Coast, before the band play alongside Spiderbait, Clowns, Fangz and more at that weekend’s Halloween Hysteria festival in Brisbane.

They’ll chase it up the following week with a gig at local haunt The Vanguard, before wrapping up on Saturday April 23 at Melbourne’s famed Gasometer Hotel. Support acts are yet to be unveiled, though fans can get in early on ticket sales via the Beats Cartel website.

As for the single itself, ‘House Of Static’ is primed for release on March 25. It follows the release of last month’s ‘Ivory Dusk’, which marked Bare Bones’ first release in over a year. ‘Avarice’ preceded it in September of 2020, with the band’s last full-length effort, ‘Rival Minds’, landing in November 2019.

Ahead of their headline tour, Bare Bones will premiere ‘Ivory Tusk’ (and potentially ‘House Of Static’) live at this year’s Thrashville festival, where they’ll bump shoulders with the likes of Cable Ties, Bitchcraft, The Neptune Power Federation and The New Christs. Tickets to that can be found via Dashville Presents.

Bare Bones’ ‘House Of Static’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 1 – Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Saturday 2 – Brisbane, Halloween Hysteria

Saturday 9 – Sydney, The Vanguard

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, The Gasometer Hotel