Barkaa, JK-47, Kobie Dee and more to play NITV and TikTok’s livestreamed ‘First Sounds’ concert

The SBS’ NITV (National Indigenous Television) channel has joined forces with TikTok to host a livestreamed concert event dubbed ‘First Sounds’, sporting a lineup of Indigenous Australian trailblazers like Barkaa, JK-47 and Kobie Dee.

The “specially curated” bill will feature a suite of artists both up-and-coming and established, with other key names including Becca Hatch, Nooky, Jesswar, Dallas Woods (who released a new single just this morning) and Kaiit. It’ll be hosted by triple j presenter Tyrone Pynor, AGNT BLAK founder Bianca Hunt, and the NITV’s own Grayson McCarthy-Grogan.

The event will be streamed live at 7:30pm on Wednesday January 26 (aka Survival Day, Invasion Day or Australia Day). It comes as part of the NITV’s ‘See Us, Hear Us, Join Us’ week, which formally kicks off next Wednesday (January 19). The show will be simulcast between the NITV channel and SBS Viceland, with viewers also able to tune in through the NITV’s TikTok profile (@nitv).

Earlier this month, Barkaa was named on the NME 100 list for 2022, with writer Belinda Quinn saying: “Barkaa, a proud Aboriginal woman of the Malyangapa and Barkindji people, spins effortless, cheeky verses which tear down oppressive narratives while honouring Indigenous futures.

“Her thrilling rhythms bring to mind the confidence and directness of Rico Nasty and the incisive contemplation of Sa-Roc. Listening to Barkaa is like letting a cathartic, cleansing fire run through the senses.”