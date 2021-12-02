Barkaa releases her debut EP ‘Blak Matriarchy’

Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper Barkaa has released her debut EP ‘Blak Matriarchy’, along with a powerful video for the EP’s title track.

The EP is six songs long, sporting lead single ‘King Brown’, and is released through Briggs‘ Bad Apples Music. The final track, ‘Groovy Remix’, is a posse cut, with contributions from Birdz, Nooky, Kobie Dee and Briggs himself.

The video for the song’s title track was directed by Selina Miles and features Barkaa alongside several other Indigenous women of all ages. In the caption for the video, she wrote, “Blak Matriarchy is a testament to Blak women… That through all the pain and trauma we carry we cannot be broken and we are still here!

“It’s a middle finger to all the people who discriminated against me and who were racist towards me growing up, a testimony to the strength I hold within myself and the power I feel as a Malyangapa, Barkindji woman.”

Watch the video for ‘Blak Matriarchy’, and listen to the full EP, below.

Speaking of the EP in a press statement, Barkaa said, “I put my heart into these tracks because that’s all I’ve ever known how to do things, baring my heart on my sleeve and speaking from it.

“I wanted to dedicate this EP to all the sisters across our many nations and tell them how valued and worthy they are, how blessed it is to be a Blak woman and want to instil how powerful and amazing all my Blak sisters are.”

The release of ‘Blak Matriarchy’ comes as part of a series of releases Bad Apples Music are delivering, collectively titled #MobRule, throughout November and December. ‘Blak Matriarchy’ is the penultimate release to be made in the series, with Alice Skye‘s EP ‘Company’ set to drop on December 10.

Previous releases include Briggs’ collaboration with Troy Cassar-Daley, ‘Shadows’, Kobie Dee‘s debut EP ‘Gratitude Over Pity’, Birdz‘s second album ‘Legacy’ and Nooky‘s new EP ‘Lyrebird Park’.