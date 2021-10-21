Barkaa sets December release for debut EP, ‘Blak Matriarchy’

Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper Barkaa has announced the official release date of her forthcoming debut EP, ‘Blak Matriarchy’.

Word of the record first dropped back in July, when Barkaa released its lead single, ‘King Brown’. It followed an impressive slate of five standalone singles in 2020, kicking off with her debut release, ‘For My Tittas’.

While it’s uncertain at the time of writing whether any of her 2020 singles will appear on ‘Blak Matriarchy’, Barkaa’s fans will able to stream the release in full on December 3. It comes via Briggs’ label Bad Apples, following her signing to the Universal imprint in the later months of 2020.

In a statement shared to her social media this morning (October 21), Barkaa said: “I poured so much of me into this project, my trauma, my pain, my hurt but also my strength, my cheekiness, my heart, my joy and my happiness.

“This is for my tittas, my aunties, my mother, my nieces, my daughter… This is for all the Blak Matriarchs out there holding community on their back and leading the next generation, I love you all so much and thankful to be apart of what I’m apart of, I wouldn’t wanna be anybody else and that’s because of you all, the Blak women in my life who inspired me to love and believe in me.

“Emotional [as fuck] writing about this, but when you all hear and see what I’ve created, I hope you all feel seen and heard.”

Take a look at Barkaa’s full statement, and the cover art for ‘Blak Matriarchy’, below:

Back in January, Barkaa was crowned the Next Big Thing at FBi Radio’s 2020 SMAC Awards. The distinction came on the back of her collaborative single with Dobby titled ‘I Can’t Breathe’.

Barkaa also appeared at the inaugural BLAKSOUND event back in September, and linked up with MADAM3EMPRESS on a remix of Rico Nasty’s track ‘Magic’ that same month.

On the same day that ‘Blak Matriarchy’ lands, Barkaa’s collaboration with Milan Ring, ‘Let It Glide’, will be released as part of the latter’s debut album ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’.

A synopsis for the record teased that Barkaa delivers “two powerful and deeply impactful verses [that complement] Milan’s raw and obscured approach to both the song’s production and her vocals”.