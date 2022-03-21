Barkaa, triple j presenters to speak at Feedback 2022 conference

Youth music conference Feedback has announced its first line-up of speakers and presenters for its 2022 iteration.

Heading up the list is rapper Barkaa, who will give the keynote speech at the MusicNSW-presented event. The Malyangapa and Barkindji artist released her debut EP, ‘Blak Matriarchy’, in December 2021.

Elsewhere on the line-up are triple j presenters Lucy Smith and Dave Ruby Howe – the former is the station’s Mornings host, and the latter works as music director of its Unearthed initiative.

Others set to present at the conference are publicist Melody Forghani, FBi Radio marketing manager Mia Hull and Onefour‘s manager Ricky Simandjuntak. More speakers are set to be announced closer to the date. The conference will be hosted by Sydney-based rapper Dobby, with whom Barkaa collaborated on the 2020 single ‘I Can’t Breathe’.

Feedback, which is running for the first time since 2020, is intended for aspiring music industry hopefuls between the ages of 12 and 25. A blurb from the conference’s website says that young people wanting to know more about “how to get gigs, release music, build a fan base, get airplay, how to work with a publicist, booking agent or manager, or become one yourself” are encouraged to attend.

The conference is set to take place on April 30 at the JMC Academy campus in Ultimo, Sydney. Running from 10:45am to 4pm, tickets to the conference are available for both those attending in-person and those accessing the livestream virtually.

All proceeds from ticket sales across both platforms will go towards supporting musicians impacted by the recent floods in northern New South Wales. Tickets for in-person attendance and virtual attendance are available here and here, respectively.