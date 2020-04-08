Barpirdhila Foundation launch appeal to support Indigenous artists affected by coronavirus

The Barpirdhila Foundation today (April 8) announced the launch of a fundraising appeal for Indigenous artists affected by coronavirus.

Dubbed the First Nations Artists COVID-19 Appeal, the Barpirdhila Foundation is urgently trying to raise money to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation is a community-run non-for-profit organisation that aims to contribute to the sustainability of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities within the arts sector.

The Barpirdhila Foundation’s website outlines two objectives to the appeal. The first being to raise funds for Indigenous artists negatively impacted by COVID-19, and the second to distribute funds to Indigenous health services deemed a high priority.

“Whilst the entire creative community is taking a significant hit from the impacts of the Coronavirus Pandemic, First Nations artists and creative industries workers remain highly marginalised and more at-risk than ever,” a statement on the appeal website said.

“Similarly, Indigenous health services in many communities are struggling to keep up with the public health demands this crisis is continuing to create.”

As of writing, the appeal has raised $1,125 of their $50,000 goal.

According to the foundation’s website, all funds raised from the appeal will be distributed directly to areas where significant impact can be achieved. Priority will be directed towards initiatives that have critical or immediate impacts, and those that have long-term sustainable ambitions. This may include providing support to Barpirdhila’s existing artist network — many of whom have completely lost their ability to earn income from their art.

You can make a donation to the First Nations Artists COVID-19 appeal here.