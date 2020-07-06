Bars for Bars competition launches to find Australia’s next big rapper

Alt. Music Group have launched a competition today (July 6) to find the next big thing in homegrown Rap and R&B.

Bars for Bars gives emerging artists around Australia an opportunity to show off their talents across July, with the chance to win from a $5k prize pool of artist service packages, Beats headphones, clothing vouchers and cash.

To enter, all artists need to do is a post a video of themselves rapping or singing to Instagram with the tags @altmusicgroup and #barsforbars. Artists must be at least 16 years old to enter and make sure the video is filmed in portrait mode and no more than one minute long.

The competition will run over the course of four weeks, with the first round kicking off today (July 6). Round one will close on Thursday (July 9) at 8pm with six finalists announced the following day. Audience voting will open and a final two will be announced on Sunday (July 12).

This process will be repeated for two more weeks, until the final round of six artists commences on Sunday 26 July. People are highly encouraged to keep entering in following weeks if they are not successful the first time.

Alt. Music Group is the face behind many breakthrough acts we’ve seen lately, from neo-soul artist Kaiit (who NME spoke to at Laneway Festival earlier this year) to the Australian-Egyptian “post-hop” of Nardean and afro-beat-influenced style of CEEKO.

The Melbourne-based collective is headed by Lee Cardan, owner of Sunshine Recorder Studios, and artists-turned-producers Mo and Khaled, who make up the early ‘00s hip hop act Diafrix.