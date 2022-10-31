Bastille announce 10-year anniversary tour for debut album ‘Bad Blood’

Bastille have announced a ten-year anniversary tour for their debut album ‘Bad Blood’ – check out tour dates below and get tickets here.

Originally released in 2013, ‘Bad Blood’ featured breakout single ‘Pompeii’ and went on to become the biggest selling digital album of the year. Following the success of ‘Bad Blood’, Bastille went on to win the British Breakthrough Act award at the 2014 BRIT Awards and were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammys.

The ‘Bad Blood X’ tour will see the band play the album in full “plus other favourites”.

Advertisement

Kicking off June 28 as part of Dublin’s Trinity Summer Series, the ten-date tour will see the band visit Margate, Manchester and Leeds before a gig at London’s Alexandra Palace Park.

Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday November 4 at 10am GMT and will be available here. Check out the full run of dates below.

JUNE

28 – Dublin, Trinity Summer Series

30 – Newmarket Racecourses

JULY

01 – Margate, Dreamland

02 – Devon, Powderham Castle

07 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

09 – Bridlington, Spa

13 – Leeds, Millennium Square

14 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

19 – Warwick Castle

23 – Ludlow Castle

Bastille released their fourth album ‘Give Me The Future’ back in February, while an expanded edition was released in August.

Advertisement

The album came alongside a “surreal, otherworldly” digital experience that saw the band perform in front of both a real-world audience and a virtual crowd.

“We’ve always been fascinated by that tension between the desire to escape your life and the reality of having to confront things, vocalist Dan Smith told NME. “Escapism can be this amazing, transportive tool that allows you to get out of your own head and be someone else but ultimately, is it realistic enough? In the long term, is it healthy?”

Smith also revealed that he wanted to soundtrack the sequel to Red Dead Redemption 2.

“I want to make an epic score for Red Dead Redemption 3,” he told NME. “I think that’d be really fun – getting to knock about on a horse in the Wild West with some great music banging in the background.”