Bastille announce fourth album and share new single ‘No Bad Days’

Bastille have announced the release of a brand new album called ‘Give Me The Future’ – listen to band’s latest single ‘No Bad Days’ below.

The band’s fourth studio album, which is set to arrive on February 4, 2022, is “a tribute to humanity in a tech age and reflects on the strangeness of living through times that can feel like science fiction.”

Exploring both the opportunities of new technology and the dark side of lives lived online, the idea for the album – which includes a spoken word track featuring Riz Ahmed – was conceived pre-pandemic but took on a new life during lockdown, according to frontman Dan Smith.

“Working on these songs in such an apocalyptic period, with everyone stuck at home, glued to screens, fed into the feeling that what is real and what is not has become pretty difficult to discern sometimes,” Smith said in a press release. “We’re in the age of deep fake, fake news and lying world leaders. But online, you can be anyone. What that does to our sense of self and to our relationships is huge and it’s fascinating.”

To accompany the announcement, Bastille have shared a new single, ‘No Bad Days’, which follows recent singles ‘Distorted Light Beam’, ‘Thelma + Louise’ and the new album’s title track.

The new track has been released alongside a futuristic video co-directed by Smith, marking his directorial debut. Set in a laboratory, the clip sees Smith play a character who uses technology to try and resurrect a lost loved one, with nods to classic sci-fi films Metropolis, Ex Machina and The Matrix.

You can see the video below:

Speaking on the video, Smith said: “It’s really satisfying to have finally directed, and I’m really proud of the little film we made. I grew up with film as my main obsession, so this was a bit of a dream. I learned a shitload and it was good to be challenged in a new way.”

‘Give Me The Future’ arrives next year on February 4. You can pre-order the album here and see the tracklisting below.

1. ‘Distorted Light Beam’

2. ‘Thelma + Louise’

3. ‘No Bad Days’

4. ‘Brave New World’ (Interlude)

5. ‘Back To The Future’

6. ‘Plug In…’

7. ‘Promises’ (by Riz Ahmed)

8. ‘Shut Off The Lights’

9. ‘Stay Awake?’

10. ‘Give Me The Future’

11. ‘Club 57’

12. ‘Total Dissociation’ (Interlude)

13. ‘Future Holds’ (feat. BIM)

Meanwhile, Griff has linked up with Bastille frontman and founder Dan Smith to cover Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ for her YouTube series Against The Clock.