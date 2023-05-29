Bastille’s Dan Smith had songs rejected from new ‘Barbie’ movie

Bastille frontman Dan Smith has said that he had songs rejected from the forthcoming live-action Barbie film.

Last week, a star-studded soundtrack was announced for the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (who’s also set to appear on the album) featuring tracks from Lizzo, HAIM, Charli XCX, Tame Impala and more.

Lipa then released ‘Dance The Night’ – the lead single from the soundtrack written in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Smith revealed he’d written “a couple” of songs for the film that were ultimately turned down. A fan had asked him: “Oh also whilst you’re here and talking about films. Any plans to see Barbie or Oppenheimer?”

Smith answered: “Very excited for both of those. In fact, I wrote a couple of songs for the Barbie film (that they didn’t use), but it looks incredible so does Oppenheimer.”

The frontman said last year that he had been working on projects in the “film and TV” world. Bastille wrote a song called ‘Hope For The Future’, which was used in the end credits of Orlando Von Einsiedel’s upcoming climate emergency documentary From Devil’s Breath, and also appeared on the deluxe edition of their latest album ‘Give Me The Future’.

Smith also told NME last year that he wanted to compose the soundtrack to Red Dead Redemption 3. “I think that’d be really fun – getting to knock about on a horse in the Wild West with some great music banging in the background,” he said.

He told The Sun‘s Bizarre column [via MusicNews]: “I was such a little film geek growing up and it’s a medium I love, so getting to direct a video was really amazing.

“I always wanted to do it but we’ve always been trying to juggle everything. It took me having a little more time and space because of there being no touring, for me to be like, ‘I’ve got to do this now. I want to do it now.’ It was really eye-opening.”

Barbie will arrive in cinemas on July 21.