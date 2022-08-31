Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy enters rehab, band cancel North American tour

Bauhaus have cancelled their imminent North American tour and announced that frontman Peter Murphy is to attend rehab.

The band were set to continue their reunion tour in the US and Canada next month, with dates beginning in Toronto next week (September 6).

Now, the band have shared a statement via their representative, revealing that the dates that were set to form the band’s first US tour in more than 16 years are off. After the Toronto gig, they were due to play headline shows in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, New York and more.

Advertisement

“Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being,” the statement said.

See the band’s cancelled dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2022

06 – Toronto, History

08 – New York, Kings Theatre

09 – New York, Kings Theatre

10 – Philadelphia, The Met

12 – Washington DC, Anthem

13 – Boston, MGM Music Hall

14 – New Haven, College Street Music Hall

16 – Detroit, Masonic Theatre

17 – Chicago, Riot Fest

19 – Minneapolis, Palace Theatre

20 – Dallas, Southside Ballroom

21 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

23 – Atlanta, Tabernacle

26 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

29 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

In March of this year Bauhaus returned with new single ‘Drink New Wine’, their first new music in 14 years.

Their latest track, ‘Drink New Wine’, was recorded during lockdown with the band sharing audio files without hearing what their other bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.

The 2022 gigs featured a London show at Brixton Academy and followed a run of 2018 dates in which the group hit the road in the UK for a string of shows celebrating 40 years of Bauhaus.

Advertisement

Following their 1980 debut record ‘In The Flat Field’, Bauhaus released a further four studio albums: ‘Mask’ (1981), ‘The Sky’s Gone Out’ (1982), ‘Burning From The Inside’ (1983) and ‘Go Away White’ (2008).