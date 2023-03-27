Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy postpones David Bowie tribute tour following “unexpected medical procedure”

Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy has announced the postponement of his upcoming David Bowie tribute tour with guitarist Adrian Belew.
Murphy’s team took to social media to announce that the ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ shows – originally announced for April – are being pushed back to October and November after the singer had to undergo an “unexpected medical procedure”. While details surrounding the procedure remain unknown, his team said that it “prohibits his ability to travel as planned”.
Peter Murphy is reportedly “recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall.”
A list of rescheduled tour dates and newly announced shows was also revealed. Check out the current list of tour dates below. Tickets that have already been purchased for Murphy’s original April tour will now be honoured at the rescheduled shows.
Peter Murphy’s rescheduled ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tribute tour dates are:
October:
10 – Tacoma – Temple Theatre
11 – Portland – Roseland Theater
14 – San Francisco – Regency Ballroom
16 – Anaheim City – National Grove of Anaheim
17 – San Diego – Music Box
18 – Phoenix Celebrity – Theatre
20 – Austin – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
21 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
24 – Houston – House of Blues
25 – New Orleans – House of Blues
26 – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse
29 – Ft. Lauderdale – Broward Center – Parker Playhouse
31 – St. Petersburg, FL – Mahaffey Theater
November:
03 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
05 – Virginia Beach – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
06 – Washington D.C. – The Hamilton Live
10 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
11 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse
12 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theatre at Westbury
14 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts
15 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
16 – Lynn, MA – Lynn Auditorium
17 – Staten Island – St. George Theatre
20 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
21 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center
22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
Murphy previously said when the tour was first announced: “Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great lineup. So enticing to play the part.”
Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, A Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins, guitarist Scrote, Devo/A Perfect Circle drummer Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn will also play in the touring group.
‘Celebrating David Bowie’, which is spearheaded by Scrote, has been an ongoing project since 2017 and was fronted last year by Todd Rundgren.