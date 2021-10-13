Baxter Dury announces ‘Best Of’ album, ‘Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021’

Baxter Dury has announced a new ‘Best Of’ album, ‘Mr Maserati 2001 To 2021’ – listen to new track ‘D.O.A.’ below.

The musician, whose latest record ‘The Night Chancers’ arrived in 2020, will release the career-spanning collection on December 3 via Heavenly Recordings. You can pre-order/pre-save it from here.

Speaking of his haunting and hypnotic new song, Dury described ‘D.O.A.’ as “a kind of provincial nod to the music I got into during lockdown because my son Kosmo was playing it – Frank Ocean, Tyler The Creator and Kendrick Lamar“.

“I became obsessed. They’re embracing everything – sexuality, politics, all of it – and I find that inspiring,” he added.

Showcasing Dury’s best work from across his first six LPs, the 12-track ‘Mr Maserati…’ also includes the songs ‘Miami’, ‘I’m Not Your Dog’, ‘Cocaine Man’ and ‘Carla’s Got A Boyfriend’. You can see the full tracklist below.

01. ‘Miami’

02. ‘I’m Not Your Dog’

03. ‘Leak At The Disco’

04. ‘Cocaine Man’

05. ‘Palm Trees’

06. ‘Oi’

07. ‘Oscar Brown’

08. ‘Claire’

09. ‘Other Men’s Girls’

10. ‘Carla’s Got A Boyfriend’

11. ‘Prince Of Tears’

12. ‘D.O.A.’

During an interview with NME last year, Dury recalled being advised by “some quite hardcore people” not to release ‘Miami’ – which appeared on his 2017 album, ‘Prince Of Tears’ – “because the sentiment was too strong and they didn’t feel it would ever be acceptable”.

“But I just took a risk and went for it,” he explained. “You know, it feels good to create a character that you can launder the more vitriolic parts of you through. When I sing it, I always forget the lyrics and just talk a load of topical – or untopical – bullshit.”