BBC to celebrate 50th anniversary of ABBA’s Eurovision victory

The BBC has announced that it will be broadcasting a series of special programmes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ABBA‘s Eurovision Song Contest victory.

Among the programmes are When ABBA Came To Britain and More ABBA At The BBC.

The former – an hour long documentary – will feature previously untransmitted interviews with ABBA and will include “a wealth of BBC and non-BBC performances, as well as long forgotten news footage, which all show how ABBAmania took hold in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s”, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Footage of ‘So Long’, which they sang live on Top Of The Pops in 1974, is also set to be screened as part of the celebration next month.

🎉Celebrate 50 years since @ABBA won Eurovision this April! The highlights…

✨ ABBA night on @BBCTwo including When Abba Came to Britain

✨ ABBA My Supergroup with @sophieEB

✨Eras: ABBA on @bbcradio2 and @BBCSounds

✨ and more… More info ➡️ https://t.co/PcpQqb2TgB pic.twitter.com/gV7zUFXMWu — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 18, 2024

Rachel Davies, Commissioning Editor, BBC Pop Music TV said: “When ABBA came to Britain is a love letter from this country to the beloved Swedish super-group, celebrating the special relationship we have as a nation with Benny, Björn, Agnetha and Anni-Frid. We focus on the stories of individuals who were lucky to be caught up in their world. A must watch for pop fans of all ages.”

Mark Robinson of Wise Owl Films who produced the documentary added: “There can be fewer bands, if any, who have straddled generations of British music fans in a more impressive way than ABBA.

“Their original fans might now be in their 50s and 60s, but their children, and even their grandchildren, will be just as familiar with their biggest hits thanks to the likes of Mamma Mia! and Voyage.

“This film shows the enduring and often emotional impact that ABBA have left on British fans and musicians across the decades, but we will also chart the key role that Britain played in the band’s history – from the music of groups like The Beatles to playing host to defining moments in their career.”

Advertisement

BBC Radio 2 will also launch a vote to discover ABBA’s ultimate song, while an Eras: ABBA programme, which will chart the group’s rise, revival and how they changed music along the way, will also air on BBC Sounds on April 6 following previous programmes on The Beatles and Kylie Minogue.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also share her love for the band in ABBA, My Supergroup on the same date. Find out more about the BBC’s run of special ABBA programmes here.

Meanwhile, ABBA’s Voyage concert boosted London’s economy with nearly £323million in spending turnover within a one year period, according to a recent report.

The avatar concert experience is set to continue to run until at least November 2024 at the 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.