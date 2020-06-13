BBG Smokey shares new single and video ‘Guidance’

Melbourne MC BBG Smokey, aka Sean Deng, has shared a new single, entitled ‘Guidance’.

He’s also released an accompanying music video, directed by Tim McCarthy, which sees the rapper lip-sync in what appears to be different parts of Melbourne in lockdown. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Deng said he made ‘Guidance’ when he was in pain, in a press statement released from jail.

“The current situation I face in life is when one brother goes in, another brother comes out; that’s the pattern, only if all my brothers was out at the same time,” he said.

“But “Guidance” is also about the people that betrayed me that I used to call my brothers. Anyways I’m now locked up so free me. #FREESMOKEY.”

It’s Deng’s second single of 2020, following posse cut ‘Devil Persona’ featuring fellow 66 records rappers Eco$ystem, Lil Jaye, and BabyT. Last year, he released the singles ‘FEDERAL’ and ‘Last Memory’.

66records is a independent label startup, designed to spotlight African-Australian hip-hop artists in Melbourne. In an interview with Cool Accidents, label founders Abraham Poni and John Nelson said they tried to model it off Quality Control in the US, who were responsible in part for the success of Migos and Lil Yachty.

Advertisement

“My dream was to change the African Australian Hip Hop scene into an international scene,” Nelson said.

“We see ourselves as the Australian version of Quality Control – even though we are still in the early stages of our journey we dream big. We believe that the movement that we are creating is bigger than us.”

BBG Smokey is one of the label’s founding members.