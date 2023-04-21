Beabadoobee and Clairo team up on dreamy version of ‘Glue Song’

Beabadoobee has shared a new version of her latest single ‘Glue Song’ featuring Clairo. Check it out below.

With the original released back in February, the new version of the love song features a new verse by Clairo with the lyrics: “You’ve been hiding in plain sight / And it appeared, oh I know / Loving you once only feels wrong / I need you / I always knew I’d find you / To be here is worth the wait too / I’m not lying / When I say I’ve been stuck / By the glue onto you”.

Speaking about the collab, Beabadoobee shared: “That was super fun, she tried a part on a verse for ‘Glue Song’ and it sounds so sweet. I’ve always been inspired by her melodies and to finally have both our voices together on a track makes me real happy.”

She added: “This song’s special to me, a heartfelt love song and think we related to the honesty in that.”

The two have been close friends since 2019 when Clairo brought Beabadoobee on tour as support for her debut album ‘Immunity’.

The singer shared that the song was created “in the back of cars and traveling” throughout her recent tours across Asia and Australia. “It’s a heartfelt song that means a lot to me,” she said, describing it as “a love song and the first one I’ve written in my new relationship.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month Clairo shared the demo of a new song called ‘For Now’, with all proceeds going to trans support and the end of gun violence.

Last month she collaborated with Phoenix on a new version of their song ‘After Midnight’ from their seventh studio album ‘Alpha Zulu’.

In other news, Beabadoobee is currently supporting Taylor Swift on the Texas-Florida-Georgia leg of the US Eras Tour. She is set to play Lollapalooza and Outsidelands festival this summer before heading out on her rescheduled EU and North American tour.

Her second album ‘Beatopia‘ was released last year via Dirty Hit. In a four-star review, NME shared the LP is “an album which feels like watching a hazy cloud float by on a balmy spring day,” adding that “the guitar hero trades teenage angst for self-acceptance on her second album, exploring a new sonic palette with confidence.”