Beabadoobee says new song ‘Sorry’ will be released later this week

Beabadoobee has revealed that her next new song, ‘Sorry’, will be released later this week.

Sharing the news on social media, Beabadoobee said “my song ‘sorry’ is out this Wednesday.” It’s taken from her upcoming debut album, ‘Fake It Flowers.’

She added: “…it’s one of my faves off fake it flowers…this song means a lot to me, I really hope you guys like it.”

The Dirty Hit signee released her acclaimed ‘Space Cadet’ EP in October 2019, and went on to bag the Radar Award at the NME Awards 2020 this February.

Having signalled new material in a behind-the-scenes studio video back in July, Beabadoobee’s debut full-length effort was announced on July 14 alongside its first single ‘Care’.

Speaking about that song, Beabadoobee said: “This song has end of 90s movie vibes, like you’re driving down a highway. It is pretty much me being angry at society, or people around me who I just don’t think know me and don’t care.

“…I never expected to be making the first video from my album during a pandemic! I was so lucky to be locked down with the bedroom guys, it feels like its turned out as one of the most personal, real videos I’ve made. I’m so excited to share it!”

Reviewing the track, NME wrote: “As thrilling as it is vulnerable, ‘Care’ deserves a bright and long future as a staple for the arena-swelling crowds that will inevitably continue to greet her, post-pandemic. It is thrilling to envision the heights Bea is destined to reach.”

Last week, Beabadoobee shared a cover of Daniel Johnson’s ‘Walking The Cow’.

Speaking about the cover, the London musician said: “I chose to cover Daniel Johnston’s ‘Walking the Cow’ because he is one of my favourite songwriters of all time. Doing that song reminded me how pure and honest his writing can be.”