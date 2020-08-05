Beabadoobee shares details of debut album and releases new song ‘Sorry’

Beabadoobee has shared a number of details about her upcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’.

The Dirty Hit-signed artist, who won the NME Radar Award at this year’s NME Awards, has revealed that her new album is due to arrive on October 16 and will feature 12 tracks. She has also shared the album’s cover art.

Along with the details about her debut, Beabadoobee also shared a new song and accompanying music video.

Enetitled ‘Sorry’, Beabadoobee said her new track is about “confessing [her] mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who [she loves] breakdown and fade away as a person.”

She added: “It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had.”

Watch the video for ‘Sorry’ below:

See the tracklisting and cover art for ‘Fake It Flowers’ below:

01 ‘Care’

02 ‘Worth It’

03 ‘Dye It Red’

04 ‘Back to Mars’

05 ‘Charlie Brown’

06 ‘Emo Song’

07 ‘Sorry’

08 ‘Further Away’

09 ‘Horen Sarrison’

10 ‘How Was Your Day?’

11 ‘Together’

12 ‘Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene’

Last year, Beabadoobee covered one of her all-time “favourite songwriters” for a special home session.

The London singer-songwriter, covered Daniel Johnston‘s ‘Walking The Cow’ from the late musician’s celebrated 1983 album ‘Hi, How Are You?’ as part of a session for Apple Music.

She told the platform: “I chose to cover Daniel Johnston’s ‘Walking the Cow’ because he is one of my favourite songwriters of all time. Doing that song reminded me how pure and honest his writing can be.”