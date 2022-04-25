Beabadoobee shares sparkling new single ‘See You Soon’

Beabadoobee has released a sparkling new single in ‘See You Soon’, following March’s ‘Talk’ – scroll down the page to listen to the new track now.

‘See You Soon’ is the second single to be taken from the Dirty Hit star’s second album ‘Beatopia’ (pronounced bay-a-toe-pee-uh), which will be released on July 15.

In a press release, Beabadoobee said of the new song: “I feel like the idea behind ‘See You Soon’ is that it’s meant to make you feel like you’re tripping on shrooms. Or, I feel like the chorus especially, I want it to sound like a breath of fresh air, like, you know, like a realisation of some sort.”

She continued to explain that she had written it during a period when she was “away a lot and making a lot of mistakes and doing a lot of things to help me figure a lot of stuff out”. “And I feel like I found the importance of doing that really, it was really therapeutic because it made me appreciate everything around me so much more,” she said.

“Being away and being by myself with my own thoughts, it was kind of like a punch in the face. And I guess it’s just really playing along with the fact that you know, it’s okay to make mistakes, as long as it makes you a stronger person, as long as it makes everything makes sense. And it’s important to be by yourself sometimes.”

A video for ‘See You Soon’ is expected to be released soon. In the meantime, listen to the track above now.

‘Beatopia’ is the follow-up to Beabadoobee’s 2020 debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ and, according to press material, is “a fantastical yet deeply personal world that was formed in the imagination of a seven-year-old Beabadoobee and has been carried with her ever since”. The album is available to pre-order here now.

Speaking in an interview earlier this year, the musician spoke about the sound of the new record. “It’s a lot of different vibes,” she told Alt Press. “There’s not one song that sounds the same as the others. I’ve been really getting into a band called Stars, and I’ve always loved Stereolab as well.

“I’ve been working with my guitarist Jacob and using a lot of teenage engineering, drum machines, mixtures of guitars. It’s been really fun. I don’t know how to explain it, but it sounds very 2006. I feel like this new album is what I am meant to sound like.”